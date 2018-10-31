Here's one way to keep cosy this winter

Slumberdown is at hand to banish those winter shivers and keep heating costs down.

For those nights when a regular duvet just won’t cut it, Slumberdown can make life that little bit cosier with its ‘Wonderfully Warm Heated Underblanket’.

For partners who struggle to sleep at the same temperature, the underblanket boasts a dual controller and multi-zone heating areas, allowing the heat for each quarter of the bed to be adjusted. While one partner stays cosy with the blanket on for the whole body, the other can stay cool with the heat warming just the feet.

It has low energy consumption and a removable deep filled velvety fleece cover, so it can be slept on directly for added cosiness - making it the ultimate in indulgent warmth.

‘Wonderfully Warm Heated Underblanket’ is available from single to superking and can be purchased online or in-store at Argos.

RRP

Single: £39.99, Double: £49.99, Kingsize: £69.99, Superking: £74.99

Features:

- Made from polyester.

- Re-enforced elastic corner straps.

- Dual digital detachable controls.

- 9 heat settings.

- 15 minutes heat-up time to reach 37°C.

- Auto adjusting temperature sensor - monitors the bedroom temperature and adjusts accordingly.

- Timer with auto shut off.

- Suitable for all night use.

- Extra foot warmth.

- Multi-zone heating areas - allows the heat setting to be different on each quarter of the bed.

- Low energy consumption.

- Overheat protection.

- Machine washable and suitable for tumble drying.