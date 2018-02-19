Take part in BBC Civilisations Festival

A two day event is taking place in North Lincolnshire as part of the BBC Civilisations Festival.

North Lincolnshire Museum Service, North Lincolnshire Library Service, 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, Arts Development and Adult Community Learning have joined forces to put on the event.

It will take place March 9 and 10 at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre in Scunthorpe.

Through a series of encounters with objects, precious and personal, the public are invited to explore questions of identity, the origins of our culture in North Lincolnshire and the ‘civilisations’ that have travelled here – past and present.

Selected objects from the museum service and library collections, including personal items such as treasured objects placed as offerings in Anglo-Saxon graves, family diaries and photographs, will be exhibited as a BBC Civilisation Festival temporary pop-up exhibition.

On Friday March 9, schools will be welcomed to 20-21 and will bring in their own objects and creating temporary exhibitions.

For the event on March 10 residents are asking people to bring their own objects or talk about their own treasured belongings.

Get in touch with in advance about objects you are feel are important to you and North Lincolnshire’s identity. Contact 20-21 on 01724 297070 or email 20-21.epd@northlincs.gov.uk.

You can also upload a short video to social media talking about your object using the hashtag #NLTreasures. Objects can be brought to 20-21 on Saturday March 10 but people can also book a slot for displaying their artefact.