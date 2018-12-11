Take care this winter warns caring North Lincs Council

A warning to keep warm and well this winter, especially those in at risk groups, has been sounded by North Lincolnshire Council.

The council says cold winter weather can be harmful to health, not just by increasing the risk of getting colds, coughs and flu but by weakening the body’s ability to fight off viruses and infections and increasing risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes and chest infections.

Staying warm this winter

Older people aged 65 and over, and those with a long-term health conditions including heart disease, respiratory conditions and diabetes are particularly vulnerable to winter illnesses.

If you are aware of a neighbour, friend, or relative who is over 65 or has a long-term condition, and may find it difficult to get out, check that they are warm, well and their medicine cabinet and food supplies are stocked up. Having some company may also reduce social isolation.

You can find advice on winter health and keeping warm at www.northlincs.gov.uk/winterhealth. To find out more about support and activities for older adults, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/ais website.

Funding is available for people who don’t have a heating system in their own home or suffer from a cold related illness. For more information call the council’s Affordable Warmth team on 01724 297000 or go to www.northlincs.gov.uk/affordable-warmth for more details.

The next round of collective switching, where residents can potentially save on fuel bills has already started. To sign up, go to www.northlincs.gov.uk/collective-switching or by calling 01724 297000. Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “As the temperatures drop during the winter months and with even colder weather predicted, it is vital that we are all prepared to keep warm and stay well. This is especially important for those most at risk of becoming ill. You can find lots of great advice at www.northlincs.gov.uk/winterhealth or www.nhs.co.uk/staywell.”