Take a look at new Doncaster showhome

Housebuilder Lovell Homes is officially opening the doors to its brand new showhomes at the Willow Grange development in Doncaster.

Take a look round on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 5pm

Visitors to the development will be able to take a look around the two stylish showhomes at the exclusive development, as well as speak to the Lovell team about how to become the lucky owner of their own Lovell home.

The showhomes opening will be the stunning three-bedroom Hewick ALT home at plot 2, as well as the magnificent four-bedroom Leyburn home at plot 3.

Willow Grange is a stylish mixture of 142 two, three and four-bedroom homes located off Lakeside Boulevard in Doncaster.

With homes available to move into for summer, this beautiful development includes an exclusive selection of picturesque lakeside homes with south-facing gardens and sought-after scenery, all of which will be perfectly crafted with Lovell Homes’ inspiring style, unrivalled quality and exceptional value.

Toni Boden, regional sales manager for Lovell Homes said: “We are so excited to be launching the stylish showhomes at this desirable development.

“The showhomes have been beautifully built to showcase the high quality craftsmanship and well thought-out layouts of a Lovell home.

“These quality homes are located at the beautiful Lakeside area of Doncaster, creating a lovely development of new homes with an amazing scenery.

“I would encourage any potential purchasers to come and visit us for the launch to view the development and the stylish homes available for themselves to avoid missing out on one of these luxurious homes.”

Near to the popular Lakeside village, the stylish development is surrounded by designer outlet stores and the Dome sport and leisure complex.

Willow Grange provides great transport links to Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds and York via the nearby M18 and A1, as well as regular rail services to Sheffield and Leeds.

With a large selection of homes, Willow Grange is perfect for all types of purchaser looking to settle down in the beautiful Lakeside area near to plenty of local amenities including shops, schools, eateries, supermarkets and more.

With new releases available at the launch, homes at this desirable development will be available to purchase using the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, allowing purchasers to buy their dream Lovell home with just a 5% deposit.