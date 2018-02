Sport Relief signals the start of people getting on the fundraising trail and colleagues and customers from Sainsbury’s Edenthorpe Doncaster will be getting active for the charity.

This year Sport Relief is challenging the nation to come together to walk one billion steps a day, every day from March 17 to 23, counting their steps through the brand new Sport Relief App, available to download for free. Sainsbury’s will be leading the charge with colleagues stepping up as part of Team Sport Relief.