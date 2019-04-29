Sun, sea and golden beaches on the Cornish coast On the beach at Crantock Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up “I want to go to a sandy beach.” Our three-year-old’s bottom lip was set, her mind made up. On the beach at Crantock On the beach at St Ives Fun in the playground at Travella The clifftops above Crantock, Cornwall Barbara Hepworth Museum garden in St Ives Lusty Glaze beach, near Newquay A WWI celebration at Cusworth Hall 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Versailles as we take a step back in time Star Wars characters to appear at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre