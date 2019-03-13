Step into spring to help RSPCA in Doncaster

RSPCA volunteers in Doncaster are urging people in the borough to de-clutter their homes and donate essential items to help their vital fundraising drive.

They say spring is the season of new beginnings. From warmer weather and longer days to flowers blooming and the budding of leaves and there is no better time to have a fresh start and a good old de-clutter.

At the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch, the animal welfare charity shops are a vital source of income and awareness for the organisation’s centre and its animal welfare work. Every purchase and donation made at one of its five shops helps it to continue its rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming work.

RSPCA trustee, Chris Pickard, said: “The shops rely on kind donations from the public to keep shop floors full of bargain finds and little treasures, so why not de-clutter and donate this spring?

“Our charity shops are at The Courtyard, Bawtry; High Street, Rotherham, Queen Mary’s Road, Rossington; Field Street, Thorne and on eBay. At the Animal Centre we rehome the animals in our care and have a pet supplies store on site for all your requirements.

“We are always grateful of donations ranging from clothing to small furniture and everything in between. These can be dropped off at any of our five locations, or collected by our volunteer drivers by calling 01302 719790.”

He added: “There are many ways to help us with our mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, sponsoring us through our Safe Haven programme and attending our events.

“We also provide dog training, off lead facilities, a pet cremation service and a memorial garden for your beloved pets. To donate £5, text RSPCADRB to 70085.”

He further added: “RSPCA Doncaster Rotherham Branch is an independent charity dedicated to rehabilitating and re-homing animals that have suffered cruelty and neglect.”