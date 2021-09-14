Doncaster has plenty of hotels to pick from, but these are the best the town has to offer. We’ve provided a selection of places, from luxury spa hotels to quaint, quiet getaways.
Did we miss anywhere out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Racecourse
Hilton Garden Inn, Leger Way, DN2 6BB. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 444 Google Reviews). "Fantastic room with a racecourse view. Breakfast was lovely and staff were so polite and friendly." (4-star hotel)
Photo: Google
2. The Regent
The Regent Hotel, Regent Square, DN1 2DS. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 443 Google Reviews). "We can only say this hotel is excellent, management and staff go way beyond most hotels of today." (3-star hotel)
Photo: Google
3. Holiday Inn Doncaster A1
Holiday Inn Doncaster, High Road, DN4 9UX. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 888 Google Reviews). "Very professional, polite and friendly staff. Breakfast was nice and dinner options are really good, the food was delicious!"
Photo: Google
4. Earl of Doncaster
Earl of Doncaster, Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 807 Google Reviews). "This hotel is beautiful. The art decor is stunning. Our room was nice, bed was comfy and it was spotlessly clean." (4-star hotel)
Photo: Google