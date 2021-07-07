Butlin's makes important announcement about its resorts as Covid 'Freedom Day' looms

Butlin's is bouncing back.

The firm, which has resorts at Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead, has been closed for lengthy periods during the string of UK lockdowns.

In an announcement on social media, a spokesman said: “Great news! The end of lockdown is finally in sight!

"Subject to the Government’s next announcement on Monday we’re pleased to announce the following will apply to all breaks from the 19th July.

“Just turn up to our amazing splash pools, you can use them as much as you like throughout your break.

“There’s no need to pre-book our Skyline shows, just turn up.

“We’ll also be adding thousands more spaces to watch our shows by increasing the number of slots and capacity of our entertainment venues. Shows in Reds, Centre Stage and Studio 36 will still be bookable so there’s no need to queue.

“We’ll continue to work through the detail on what this means for our other facilities so please do bear with us.

“We do ask you to please not phone us at this time as we continue to deal with high call volumes. We’ll continue to update you via our website and social media channels. Thank you for your continuing support and patience during this time.”