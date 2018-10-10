Spotting breast cancer early

A campaigning Doncaster nurse and mum of two, who has undergone 18 months of chemotherapy, has warned other women not to ignore the tell tale signs of inflammatory breast cancer.

Annemarie Wilson, 33, who works at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) was diagnosed with the disease in February 2018 and has decided to speak out about her condition to help prevent other women from going through the same thing.

Annemarie said: “I trained hard to become a qualified nurse which wasn’t easy with two young kids who were three and four at the time and a husband who also worked over 40 hours a week to support us all through my training.

“Our life has always been very busy, working full time and raising a family. On February 7 our life was turned upside down when at 33 years-old and seven months after getting married I was given a diagnosis of Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC). This type of cancer is very aggressive and my scans revealed that it had already spread to my lymph nodes.

“I started chemotherapy a week later. I’ve lost my hair, my eyebrows and gained over a stone in weight and had some awful side effects which are only temporary. I’ll also need breast surgery and radiotherapy and hormone treatment for the next 10 years.

“I wanted to make other women aware of this sort of breast cancer. The majority of IBC doesn’t present with a lump because it typically grows in sheets or nests. Despite having other classic symptoms of IBC including an inverted nipple, redness, swelling and itchy skin it was only when I was having pain that I went to my GP. I have been very positive about my treatment, the outcome and my prognosis. It is scary stuff but I’ve had the amazing support from my husband, family, friends and colleagues.”

Anyone wanting more information call 01302 796853 or email rdash.livingwellinfo@nhs.net email address. Also, Annemarie has set up www.instagram.com/anny2424 to offer support.