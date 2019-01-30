Spotlight on Doncaster as talented students and boutique show the best the town has to offer

Talented students from Doncaster and staff from a boutique in the town were front and centre during a glamorous Miss England photo shoot.

Miss England, Alisha Cowie, 19, from Newcastle, wore a gown sponsored by Doncaster boutique, Bella Donna, and her hair and makeup and that of other contestants in the Miss England photographic event were prepared by Doncaster College students.

Alisha Cowie has only just returned from competing in the Miss World contest held in Sanya China to thank her ballgown dress sponsor for the world’s, Bella Donna Boutique based in Bennetthorpe.

Alisha met up with her dress partner and with other Miss England finalists as the beauty queen pals all took part in the colourful photo shoot for Bella Donna Boutique.

The glamorous photographs were all taken at the beautiful 19th Century Mansion House Rossington Hall on the Great north road.

Alisha travelled in her new Suzuki Swift from Newcastle to Doncaster with her grandma and loved showing the girls her new sponsored car from the Stoneacre Motor Group.

Students from Doncaster College were assigned as the official make up team and used Pierre René Cosmetics, as tutor Sue Cocking, who has been at the college for the past 30 years, led her talented team.

Four Miss England finalists took part in the glamorous shoot on a truly memorable day for everyone.