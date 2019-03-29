Spice up your life with new Goa Spice restaurant in Mexborough

It’s time to spice up your life with the arrival of new Indian restaurant, Goa Spice, in Mexborough town centre.

Entrepreneur brothers Mamun and Masum Ali, who own the Goa Spice franchise, have set up shop in Mexborough with their new creative dining experience.

Mamun said, “Goan cuisine consists of regional foods popular in Goa, a state located along India's west coast on the shore of the Arabian Sea. Rice, seafood, coconut, vegetables, lamb, chicken and local spices are just some of the main ingredients in Goan cuisine, which will definitely spice things up in Mexborough.”

The venue, which is also licenced, serving Cobra lager on draught plus a range of additional bottled refreshments and a section of wines from around the world, opened its doors on Wednesday March 26 with a private tasting party and ceremony attended by Doncaster Council’s Coun Sean Lord Gibbons with the restaurant officially opening to the public the following day.

Lord Gibbons said: "We had a cracking night at the new Goa Spice Indian restaurant, I am so pleased they chose Mexborough for their new business venture, this is also a great new addition to the Empress Building and Goan food is very tasty, give it a try you won't be disappointed.”

Masum said: “We have invested £50,000 in new specialist kitchen equipment, mood lighting and authentic décor, everything down to the table cloths are really high end as we want to compliment the building as much as possible.

“The menu is extensive, and we believe we have created affordable luxury for the local community to enjoy. Masum goes on to say, “Our chefs have a real passion for creating quality Goan spicy food using fresh ingredients that will spice up your life.”

He added: “This follows an investment of more than £150k from event industry boss Jason Mace, managing director of marquee manufacturing company Gala Tent and owner of the Empress Building.”

Mace said: “We’ve had some great feedback already and with the subtle changes made by Mamun and Masum to the Empress Rooms, it has maintained the look and feel of a sophisticated city centre bar, with an Indian accent which really complements the vintage décor.”

The Empress Building is enjoying a new lease of life, Mace added: “It's really great to see the building being gradually brought back to its former glory and now attracting franchise businesses from other cities.

Mace has spent the past 18 months turning the former ballroom and dance hall into a hub for business, health and community activity.

Dating back to the 1920s, the property was created to mirror the dance halls of popular resort towns like Blackpool, Lancashire – but in recent years it had fallen into disrepair.

The Empress Building is also occupied by the youth charity, AFT Kick Boxing, Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre, Grafters Ironworks Gym and Micky's Athletic Boxing Club.

