South Yorkshire residents urged to waste less at Christmas plea

A plea to waste less this Christmas has been made by BDR Waste Partnership – the body behind the waste treatment plant at Manvers.

The success of the award-winning waste treatment facility at Manvers means that since it opened just over three years ago, more than 96% of leftover household waste from Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham has been diverted away from landfill.

This Christmas please help us at the BDR Waste Partnership to build on this achievement and help the environment by cutting down on waste and being sure to recycle wherever possible.

Food waste peaks at Christmas. In the UK over 23,000 tonnes of food are thrown away each year over the festive season alone. There are some great tips available online at www.lovefoodhatewaste.com where you can use their portion planner, find recipes to utilise your leftovers and find some tips to help you shop smartly this Christmas to avoid food waste and save money.

The convenience of online ordering creates more cardboard packaging. To create more space in your recycling bins, remember to wash, squash and recycle items such as tins, cans, foil, bottles and cardboard. Household Waste Recycling Centres are also available to dispose of extra recycling and large items.

The average person in the UK receives around 17 Christmas cards each year, and it takes one tree to make approximately 3,000 cards. Most Christmas cards and wrapping paper have glitter on them and are difficult to recycle. But for plain cards, watch out for card recycling points at major retailers. The website www.recyclenow.com offers a postcode checker to advise you about where you can recycle them.

In the UK we buy about eight million Christmas trees, many of which end up being thrown away. Real Christmas trees can be composted at home or taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

A staggering 189 million batteries are used over Christmas, many of these end up in our general waste. These can be recycled at HWRCs or your local supermarket – check at www.recyclenow.com/what-to-do-with/batteries

Think about investing in rechargeable batteries. A modern rechargeable battery can be used up to 1,500 times over its lifetime.

Waste and recycling collections often change over the Christmas and New Year period, please check with your local council’s website for details of collections and information about Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Season’s greetings to everyone and thank you for all your recycling efforts which are helping to preserve the planet for future generations.