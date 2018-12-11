Singing legend Cher to perform in Yorkshire on UK tour

The legendary Cher has today confirmed she’s heading to the UK in 2019 for her first live dates in over 14 years

The multi-talented Oscar, Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning icon, is set to delight UK fans when she plays five dates across the UK in October 2019 as part of her Here We Go Again World Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 14 December at 10AM.

Cher, who holds the UK Record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe, will treat audiences to an array of hits from her huge repertoire as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – which is out now.

Cher commented “I’m very excited to bring this show to the UK. It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and its where we created and had our first success with ‘Believe’. It’s really my second home.”

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be sure to thrill her fans when she arrives here next year.

Launching her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher, the iconic superstar made unprecedented strides in what had long been a male-dominated industry and continues to reign supreme as one of the world's greatest entertainers. A worldwide superstar for more than five decades, Cher has sold more than 100 million records and conquered more challenges than a handful of other talents combined – recording, concerts, film, Broadway acting, television and directing. In 2018, Cher returned to the big screen with a stunning performance in the mega-hit film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again followed by the release of her new album inspired by the movie, Dancing Queen.

For More Information visit cher.com and for tickets Ticketmaster.co.uk

Cher - Here We Go Again UK Tour Dates

20 October 2019 The O2, London

24 October 2019 Arena, Manchester

26 October 2019 Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

28 October 2019 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

30 October 2019 First Direct Arena, Leeds