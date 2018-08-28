Sign up for photography course

Sign up for a seven week photography course to perfect your picture taking skills.

Photography – The Next Step is set to take place at the Hub in Crowle in the Autumn.

Course Tutor Simon Boone said: “In this seven week course, we will do a bit more than just practising our focussing, apertures and shutter speed.

“We will have a look at portrait lighting techniques. Have a more in depth look at composition for landscapes and explore the different landscape styles. Come and join us to learn new techniques with your camera and have some fun at the same time.”

Call 01724 822245 or email yhsoutheast@wea.org.uk