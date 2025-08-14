Work continues on huge new M&S store as Doncaster city centre branch nears closure

Work to create a huge new Marks and Spencer store in Doncaster is continuing as the closure of the firm’s long-standing city centre branch draws nearer.

Demolition work has been taking place at the outlet in Wheatley Hall Road to create the huge new superstore which will replace the Baxtergate/Frenchgate branch when it shuts its doors later this year.

Demolition team Pennys shared photos of the work and a spokesperson said: “Our team has been hard at work in Doncaster, playing a key role in the transformation of the local Marks & Spencer store.

“The project involved carefully removing a substantial block wall between two existing units to create one larger, open retail space.

"Due to the store remaining active for multiple other trades during this phase, the demolition was carried out entirely by hand, ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing works and maintaining a safe, controlled environment.

“To keep the project moving efficiently, our crews also completed the removal of the store’s front signage during a night shift, allowing for progress without impacting daytime operations.

“We’re proud to contribute to projects that bring new life to retail spaces, working with precision, care, and consideration for all teams on site.”

Last month, M&S said the new store will triple in size to over 32k sq ft as part of its £7 million transformation, which will deliver a brand new bigger fresh market-style foodhall alongside a spacious fashion, home and beauty section including the full M&S Kidswear range.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to find some of M&S’ best-loved brands including Autograph menswear, featuring premium fabrics and craftsmanship, and Apothecary collection, offering bath and body care products, while the Womenswear offer will have plenty of modern and stylish choices for any occasion.

“Inside the foodhall, customers will find a bigger fruit and vegetable offer, with produce from M&S’ Select Farms – over 800 are based in Yorkshire - and a new in-store bakery and coffee counter, serving bread and pastries, as well as hot and iced takeaway drinks for customers to enjoy while browsing.”

Work started on site towards the end of last year – however the foodhall temporarily closed on Sunday 3 August to allow for extension works, before re-opening on Monday 15 September, followed by Fashion, Home and Beauty in October.

Customers can follow M&S Wheatley Doncaster’s Facebook page here for the latest updates.

M&S has also confirmed the closure of its Baxter Gate store, following its announcement last March.

The store will close on Sunday 14 September, with colleagues having the opportunity to transfer to Wheatley Hall store or another nearby store.

Kerry Ely, Regional Manager at M&S, said: “The countdown is really underway to reveal our transformed Doncaster Wheatley store!

"We’re confident this investment will allow us to offer a much-improved shopping experience for our customers here in Doncaster and many more M&S products to choose from.

“I’m pleased to say that colleagues from our Baxter Gate store will have the opportunity to transfer to Wheatley or another nearby store of their choice and I’d like to thank everyone who has shopped with us at the store over the years. We look forward to continuing to serve them.

“We’re incredibly proud of our history in Yorkshire, where we employ over 4,000 colleagues and work with over 800 Select Farm partners, and we look forward to this next chapter serving the City of Doncaster.”

The 383 bus service, recently launched by First, operates between Doncaster Interchange and Armthorpe, serving the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park.