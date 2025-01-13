Win £10,000 cash and free products at SPAR stores across Doncaster for an instant January boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers can get their hands on much-needed cash this month with Frozen Fortune

Community retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win this month, by playing the free Frozen Fortune game on their smartphone, tablet or computer with an amazing pool of 400,000 instant rewards on big brand products up for grabs.

SPAR is giving away four £10,000 grand prizes, and as people begin to dream of adventures and travels for 2025, a £200 holiday voucher will also be given away every day until the competition ends on the 19th of February.

Shoppers can also win instant prizes from a huge array of brands including:

Win big at SPAR stores across Doncaster

Pepsi Max

McVities Jaffa Cakes

Aero or Milkybar Block

Sour Patch Kids

Cadbury's Chocolate Multipack

Magnum Ice Cream

Aero or Munchies pouches

Haribo Bags

McCains French Fries

To win, shoppers can simply visit www.frozenfortune.co.uk and play the daily Ice Breaker game. More than 1,300 SPAR stores across the country are taking part where customers can claim their prizes for an instant mood lift this January.

Local stores in the Doncaster participating include:

SPAR Scawthorpe

SPAR Bawtry Road

SPAR Armthorpe

Philippa Harrington at SPAR says: “We are excited to launch our Frozen Fortune competition and reward four lucky shoppers with £10,000 of ice-cold cash each to start 2025 in style.

"We can't wait to give shoppers a little bit back at the beginning of the new year when budgets are tighter, and people are seeking something uplifting.”