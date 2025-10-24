"We're so excited," says boss as new Doncaster M&S branch opens its doors

The boss of Doncaster’s huge new Marks and Spencer store has said she is “excited” to welcome customers to the new outlet following its official opening.

M&S Wheatley has opened its brand-new 20,000 sq ft fashion and beauty extension for customers.

The store’s new fresh market-style foodhall, which is a third bigger, opened last month while work continued on the neighboring unit.

Now, the wait is over as M&S has unveiled its brand-new fashion section, offering womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty and of course, a Christmas gift shop.

Customers can browse M&S’ latest autumn winter collections, including everyday to occasion dresses in womenswear and statement silhouettes in outerwear, including reworked heritage checks.

Meanwhile in menswear, customers can find the latest Autograph collections - synonymous with premium fabrics, quality craftsmanship, and timeless pieces – including bestselling styles such as the Supima Cotton Autograph T-Shirt.

Over in the brand-new beauty offer, customers will discover their favourite M&S ranges, including indulgent Apothecary products, Fresh Elements and Burst Bodycare.

For those already feeling festive, there is plenty to choose from at the M&S Christmas gift shop – from the new M&S x Kelly Hoppen festive collection to M&S’ Beauty Advent Calendar, presented in a stunning box crafted in collaboration with iconic designer Bella Freud.

The new clothing section at M&S in Doncaster.

Last week, M&S launched its new Christmas sandwich range – with 5% of every item sold from its Christmas Food on the Move range donated to Shelter, joining foodhall favourites such as The Original Very Merry Munch and new Peanut Butter and Jelly Munch.

M&S Wheatley Doncaster is one of 12 M&S stores across the UK undergoing a renewal this financial year and store manager Claire Cunliffe joined colleagues outside the store just before opening to cut the ribbon and welcome customers to the transformed and expanded store.

She said of the fashion & beauty launch: “We are so excited to launch our new fashion and beauty offer.

"We’ve had such a great response from customers to our new foodhall and now we can truly say, we are delivering the very best of M&S Food and Fashion.

"Thank you to all of our customers for their patience this year while work has taken place and to my whole team for all their hard work.

"We cannot wait to showcase the best the store has to offer and serve our customers in the run up to Christmas and beyond.”

M&S Wheatley Doncaster is located at the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park and is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30 am to 4.30pm Sunday.