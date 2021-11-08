The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch is hosting a Wedding and Evening Wear Pop-Up Shop following the success of its last one.

The event takes place this Sunday, November 14, 10am until 4pm, at Charlotte Wilcox Cake Design, situated at 8 South Parade, Bawtry.

A spokesman said: “If you have any upcoming weddings, parties or special occasions, this is the perfect event for you.

So much to choose from at drastically reduced prices

"We have over 200 dresses available ranging from size four to 22, as well as evening wear, menswear, shoes, and accessories.”

Prices include brand new evening wear from £20-£120; pre-loved wedding dresses £50-£150; brand new wedding dresses from £150-£400 (at least 75 per cent discounted from the original tag price); men’s suits are available at only £10; and accessories (hats, fascinators, tuxedos, ties, veils, shoes) from £5.

All money raised will be helping to support the local, self-funded RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch.

A charity spokesman said: “Since we are a self-funded branch, over 95 per cent of our funds are raised by ourselves.

“Fundraising events like this are highly beneficial to the running of our animal centre so that we can continue to rehabilitate and rehome animals.”

For your convenience, there will be free parking outside the shop for up to one hour on the day and both cash and card payments will be accepted.

For more information about the local RSPCA branch visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/findapet/-/rspca/doncaster-rotherham-and-district-branch#onSubmitSetHere