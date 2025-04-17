Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster's Colonnades Shopping Centre, all being well, will soon be home to "Touched by a Guardian Angel," a recently formed not-for-profit Community Interest Company, dedicated to establishing a warm and welcoming community hub, a safe space where everyone feels valued and supported, regardless of their circumstances, encouraging a true sense of belonging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will offer compassionate assistance by addressing fundamental needs through warmth, practical support, empathetic listening, and friendly interaction.

With empathy, we will be providing a place to sit, free hot drinks, essential clothing, and, when possible, food parcels, sourced through the generous contributions of local supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We'll also have a dedicated space for 'giving clothes a new lease on life', which is a more sophisticated way of saying a ‘second-hand store’, filled with affordable clothing and those wonderfully random bits of 'stuff' we all accumulate. And because we're all about community and not for profit, our prices will be kinder to your wallet than most places.

Touched by a Guardian Angel will be having both black doors

We're in that delightful 'hurry up and wait' phase with Doncaster Council regarding the shop. But that hasn't stopped us from popping by with our measuring tapes and letting our imaginations run wild – think of it as mentally wallpapering the place and figuring out where the comfy chairs will go.

Watch this space