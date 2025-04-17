Touched by a Guardian Angel
We will offer compassionate assistance by addressing fundamental needs through warmth, practical support, empathetic listening, and friendly interaction.
With empathy, we will be providing a place to sit, free hot drinks, essential clothing, and, when possible, food parcels, sourced through the generous contributions of local supermarkets.
We'll also have a dedicated space for 'giving clothes a new lease on life', which is a more sophisticated way of saying a ‘second-hand store’, filled with affordable clothing and those wonderfully random bits of 'stuff' we all accumulate. And because we're all about community and not for profit, our prices will be kinder to your wallet than most places.
We're in that delightful 'hurry up and wait' phase with Doncaster Council regarding the shop. But that hasn't stopped us from popping by with our measuring tapes and letting our imaginations run wild – think of it as mentally wallpapering the place and figuring out where the comfy chairs will go.
Watch this space