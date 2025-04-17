Touched by a Guardian Angel

By Ian Parsons
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Doncaster's Colonnades Shopping Centre, all being well, will soon be home to "Touched by a Guardian Angel," a recently formed not-for-profit Community Interest Company, dedicated to establishing a warm and welcoming community hub, a safe space where everyone feels valued and supported, regardless of their circumstances, encouraging a true sense of belonging.

We will offer compassionate assistance by addressing fundamental needs through warmth, practical support, empathetic listening, and friendly interaction.

With empathy, we will be providing a place to sit, free hot drinks, essential clothing, and, when possible, food parcels, sourced through the generous contributions of local supermarkets.

We'll also have a dedicated space for 'giving clothes a new lease on life', which is a more sophisticated way of saying a ‘second-hand store’, filled with affordable clothing and those wonderfully random bits of 'stuff' we all accumulate. And because we're all about community and not for profit, our prices will be kinder to your wallet than most places.

Touched by a Guardian Angel will be having both black doors

We're in that delightful 'hurry up and wait' phase with Doncaster Council regarding the shop. But that hasn't stopped us from popping by with our measuring tapes and letting our imaginations run wild – think of it as mentally wallpapering the place and figuring out where the comfy chairs will go.

