Spring renewal: Refresh your home & self-care routine with Easter scents

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With spring finally here and Easter just around the corner, it's the perfect time to refresh our homes and routines. Ditch the heavy winter scents, it's time to embrace the lightness and renewal of the season with Easter inspired scents!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research* reveals consumers are actively seeking products free from harmful chemicals and artificial additives. This year, as we're all more mindful of our wellbeing and seeking natural, versatile products.

Dr. Bronner's All-One Magic Soap offers a fantastic way to elevate self-care rituals and spring cleaning. Infused with the highest quality natural essential oils, these scents perfectly capture the essence of Easter & Springtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capture the Easter vibe with Dr. Bronner’s All-One Magic Soap:

Citrus-Orange - Fresh and bright with an invigorating blend of organic orange, lemon and lime oils.

Cherry Blossom - Subtle scents of cherry and cherry blossoms—the smell of spring.

Baby – Mild - With no added fragrance and double the olive oil, the Baby Unscented All-One Magic Soap is good for sensitive skin & babies too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavender – Scented with pure lavender and lavandin oils to calm the mind and soothe the body!

Each soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile and effective, all made with organic and certified fair-trade ingredients.

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Magic Soap start from £9.99 and is available at Amazon.