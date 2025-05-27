Shoppers warned as Doncaster supermarket set to be given huge refurbishment
The Edenthorpe branch of Tesco is set to be transformed over the summer, bosses have announced.
In an email sent to customers, a store spokesperson said: “Your Doncaster Edenthorpe Superstore is getting a fresh new look.
"To ensure an even better shopping trip, we’re adding new décor, signage and making some changes to the layout.
"We’ll also be swapping out the fridges and freezers for a more environmentally friendly model.
“Please bear with us
“As we refresh your local store, you might notice a few changes to your regular shop. Our team will be on hand to help you find everything you need.
"The work will start on 2 June and your fresh new store will be ready by early September.”
The store first opened as Hillards in the early 80s before becoming a Tesco.
