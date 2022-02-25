Seven places to get Fancy Dress Costumes in Doncaster for World Book Day

Get into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as one of your favourite characters! We’ve included some independent costume and party shops, but there’s also plenty of supermarkets in Doncaster that are selling them, too. It’s always good to support local businesses though – they’ll appreciate your interest.
1. R.Anson & Son Fancy Dress and Stationery
R.Anson & Son Fancy Dress and Stationery, 30-31 Market Place, Doncaster, DN1 1NE.
2. Cherished Seams
Cherished Seams, Old School House, Doncaster, DN4 6LD.
3. We're Partying Now Ltd
We're Partying Now Ltd, Unit B2, Thorne Enterprise Park, King Edward Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4HU.
4. Asda Doncaster Superstore
Asda Doncaster Superstore, Gliwice Way, Bawtry Road, Doncaster, DN4 5NW.
