Who will you dress up as?

Seven places to get Fancy Dress Costumes in Doncaster for World Book Day

It’s a tradition to dress up as your favourite characters on World Book Day – here’s a few places where you can purchase a costume.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:33 pm

Get into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as one of your favourite characters! We’ve included some independent costume and party shops, but there’s also plenty of supermarkets in Doncaster that are selling them, too. It’s always good to support local businesses though – they’ll appreciate your interest.

1. R.Anson & Son Fancy Dress and Stationery

R.Anson & Son Fancy Dress and Stationery, 30-31 Market Place, Doncaster, DN1 1NE.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Cherished Seams

Cherished Seams, Old School House, Doncaster, DN4 6LD.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. We're Partying Now Ltd

We're Partying Now Ltd, Unit B2, Thorne Enterprise Park, King Edward Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4HU.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Asda Doncaster Superstore

Asda Doncaster Superstore, Gliwice Way, Bawtry Road, Doncaster, DN4 5NW.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2