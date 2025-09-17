M&S unveils new revamped foodhall at Doncaster store

High street giant Marks and Spencer has unveiled its revamped food hall after officially opening its new Doncaster store.

Located at Wheatley Retail Park, the transformed fresh market-style foodhall, comes after a six-week temporary closure while work took place and the complete closure of the firm’s long-standing city centre branch.

The new 12,000 sq ft foodhall is a third bigger and has undergone a complete transformation, with new flooring, exterior signage and features for customers to explore.

An extended in-store bakery and coffee counter serves a selection of bread, including M&S’ Collection Sourdough, made through a traditional 30-hour process, and a range of treats including the newly returned Gingerbread and White Chocolate Cookies, back by popular demand.

Customers can also choose from a range of barista-made coffee and takeaway hot and iced drinks, including Magic Coffee.

A brand-new, bigger produce section delivers more seasonal fruit and vegetables sourced from M&S’ Select Farm partners, with over 1,000 farms based in Yorkshire.

Additional in-store changes include a brand-new Flower Shop, Wine Shop and cheese barge, showcasing the best of M&S cheese and deli choices.

Throughout the store, customers can find M&S’ Remarksable Value range of over 100 everyday essentials, price benchmarked against key competitors and family-friendly Bigger Pack Better Value choices – recently increased by a third to over 100 products.

The store’s fashion and beauty offer is launching next month, showcasing the very best of M&S womenswear, menswear, kidswear and beauty.

Claire Cunliffe, Store Manager at Wheatley Doncaster, said: “It was great to see a queue of customers, ready to get in and see the store.

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone back and hope they’ll agree, our new foodhall has been worth the wait.

"The before and after change is unbelievable and customers are already loving the new products we have for them - our in-store bakery especially, is a real highlight already.

"This is only the first step as we have plenty more waiting for customers next month when we launch our fashion & beauty offer – the countdown is on!”

M&S Wheatley Doncaster is one of 12 M&S stores across the UK to be renewed this year, alongside 16 new store openings and nine extensions, backed by a £300m investment.

The store is open 8am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sunday.