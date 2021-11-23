Morrisons announces Black Friday 2021 deals in Doncaster

Morrisons, as with almost every other major retailer, will be holding numerous offers during this year’s Black Friday sale season.

Prices for Harry Potter Lego sets, Nintendo Switches and Tefal Air Fryers have been cut by as much as 30%. Nintendo Switches, which are set to be the single most sought after product during this Black Friday season, will be reportedly priced at £230 (£50 cheaper than its most common retail price of £280).

Meanwhile, one litre bottles of Jack Daniels will be sold for £16.99, a price which they claim is lower than anywhere else. Other foodstuffs and drinks that have seen price reductions include sirloin steaks and Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

Another part of Morrisons’ Black Friday promotion include a sale on food and drinks in their cafes. Breakfasts are set to be on sale for half price during this time – as well as this, they’re offering a full vegan or vegetarian breakfast (depending on your preference/dietary requirements) for £2.97. If you’re unsure about vegan food, this seems like a great way to have your first taste of it.

If you’re not into the idea of vegetarian or vegan food, they’re also offering an eleven piece fry up for the same price. Furthermore, kids can eat free with any adult meal over £4.50 – however, the age limit on this is unspecified.