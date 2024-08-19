Luxury designer clothing store confirms opening date for new Doncaster branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury clothing and footwear brand favoured by rural trendsetters has confirmed the opening date for a new branch in Doncaster.

Fairfax & Favor, which describes itself as “a multi-award-winning brand at the very forefront of British luxury fashion and rural vogue,” will open its doors in Bawtry later this year.

A spokesperson for Visit Bawtry said: “Following planning permission being granted, redevelopment of The Old Town Hall, Market Hill, Bawtry can now commence.

“The largest element will be the two storey Fairfax & Favor store.

Fairfax and Favor is opening a branch in Doncaster.

The firm’s Felix Favor commented: "We have had a busy 2024 so far with lots of exciting developments within the brand including great success in the USA.

"We are delighted that we can now start the fitting out works and are aiming to launch our Bawtry branch in November."

Jason Cooper, who purchased the property last year, said: "We are delighted to now be able to announce that in addition to the fabulous Fairfax & Favor, the building will also see two flats and an a further commercial space which will add another quality establishment to Bawtry."

Ross Jarvie, chairman of the Bawtry Retail Association, who first approached Fairfax & Favor in 2022, added: "The excitement continues to build for Fairfax & Favor coming to Bawtry!

"The whole town is buzzing and lots of new shops have opened since they were announced.

"With the expected opening in November, Bawtry will be the place to come for your Christmas shopping with lots of high quality independent shops and plenty of choice for food and drink to extend your stay.”

Mr Jarvie added: “I knew Bawtry would be a great fit for their fantastic brand.

"As soon as Jason purchased the building, I immediately contacted Felix. The brand is synonymous with high quality British products and we look forward to welcoming the shop to the town.”

Mr Cooper said: “I am delighted Fairfax & Favor are coming to the historic former town hall.

“Ross has been absolutely instrumental in making this happen.

"Felix and his team are renowned for opening their exquisite and much sought after retail outlets in the finest towns and villages in the UK.”

"Fairfax & Favor will be a fantastic and welcome addition to the town and will help put Bawtry firmly on the map.”