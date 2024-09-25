Lakeside Village maintains commitment to accessible shopping with weekly quiet hour
Every Saturday morning, visitors to the centre are welcomed to a quieter environment with the music systems turned down and centre announcements reduced.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager said: “On Saturdays between 9.30am and 10.30am the centre is kept quieter than usual with a reduction in noise, and we also dim the lights as fluorescent strip lighting, which can be overwhelming for neurodivergent customers and a common barrier to them accessing shops.
"We launched our quiet hour six years ago as part of a national Autism Hour initiative, and it has remained an important part of our commitment to inclusive shopping.
"Having this dedicated time slot with reduced noise and lighting makes Lakeside Village more accessible for our customers who may otherwise struggle with the typical sights and sounds of a busy shopping centre,” added Abby.
