Lakeside Village maintains commitment to accessible shopping with weekly quiet hour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of its ongoing mission to create a welcoming environment for all, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet continues to offer a dedicated weekly quiet hour for neurodivergent customers.

Every Saturday morning, visitors to the centre are welcomed to a quieter environment with the music systems turned down and centre announcements reduced.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager said: “On Saturdays between 9.30am and 10.30am the centre is kept quieter than usual with a reduction in noise, and we also dim the lights as fluorescent strip lighting, which can be overwhelming for neurodivergent customers and a common barrier to them accessing shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We launched our quiet hour six years ago as part of a national Autism Hour initiative, and it has remained an important part of our commitment to inclusive shopping.

Abby Chandler at Lakeside Village

"Having this dedicated time slot with reduced noise and lighting makes Lakeside Village more accessible for our customers who may otherwise struggle with the typical sights and sounds of a busy shopping centre,” added Abby.

Lakeside Village holds a quiet hour every Saturday from 9.30am until 10.30am.