Ladies fashion fundraiser to be held at Doncaster church
A ladies fashion fundraising event is being held at a Doncaster church to raise money for disadvantaged children in Africa.
A ladies fashion charity sale is being held at Christ Chruch, Thorne Road, Doncaster on October 16 from 10am-3pm. Admission is £2.50, children free.
There will be a full range of new ladies fashion with exclusive accessories.
Visitors can also enjoy the food at the Daily Bread Cafe. All cash donations.
The event is being organised by Doncaster businesswoman and churchgoer Geraldine Connor.
Geraldine said: “The charity is for the education of children in Africa and mercy ships which go around the different ports in Africa and doctors and nurses and volunteers give up their time.
There are experts in eye surgery and and doing cleft pallet for children. They are both a marvellous charities.
"For the people who come in I’m going to do a food hamper with a prize draw for tickets."