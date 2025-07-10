Heron Foods Woodlands to re-open soon
After a period of closure, a date has now being announced for the re-opening of Heron Foods Woodlands.
The re-opening date for the store is Thursday 14th August at 8am.
On opening day, the first 100 customers who spend £15 or more will be offered a £5 voucher. They are also promotional leaflets that will be distributed to local households with promotional coupons and offers.
A spokesperson from Heron Foods said: “We’re thrilled to be re-opening on Thursday 14th August, Heron Foods Woodlands is so important to the local community and we look forward to re-welcoming customers through the doors.”
Customers can get exclusive deals by signing up to receive emails at heronfoods.com/signup