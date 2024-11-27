Earol, the original Olive Oil ear spray for preventing ear wax build up, has announced the launch of two new products: Earol Almond Oil Spray and Earol Aftercare Spray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The two new sprays are the first of their kind and will join the already popular Earol Olive Oil Spray, Baby Earol and EarolSwim, offering consumers an easy and accessible at home method of preventing the build-up of ear wax and maintaining ear hygiene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The much-forgotten part of our body, our ears, often get neglected or worse have cotton buds shoved into an already delicate area, in fact a recent survey showed that 7% of women were even willing to stick a hair pin in their ear to clean out wax.

Earol unveils two brand new treatments to keep your ears healthy this winter.

We take our ear health for granted and yet when wax builds up, we can be left with the feeling of an itchy ear or fullness. It can also cause incredible discomfort including tinnitus, dizziness and conductive hearing loss.

With ear wax removal no longer easily accessible on the NHS, and 2.3M people requiring ear wax removal per year, it is more important than ever before that we take care of our ears and use preventative measures to keep them healthy.

For many of us, we may not even be aware of ear wax build up, so a visit to the audiologist might be something to consider, or a spray in each year, once a month of Earol Almond Oil to prevent build up, could be a helpful and cost saving solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earol Almond Oil Spray has been specially developed for sensitive skin and is clinically proven to soften and naturally remove ear wax, reducing the need for wax removal.

Preventing and soothing dry and itchy ears it also supports ear hygiene by keeping earwax soft. Specially developed with natural ingredients for sensitive skin, each spray delivers a measured amount directly into the ear. RRP £5.99 from Amazon and Boots

Earol Aftercare Spray has been specially developed for use after wax removal. With those of us needing professional intervention, it is important we take care of our ears post treatment, as sometimes ears can be left feeling uncomfortable.

Earol Aftercare Spray provides a measured dose used to hydrate the skin of the ear canal, relieve and calm itchiness and irritation, and soothe the ear after the procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed to be suitable for very dry skin, the spray can also be administered to children from five years. Made from a blend of natural ingredients. RRP £6.99 from Amazon and Boots

With our ears constantly open to the external environment, it is essential that we maintain good ear health and keep this vital part of our body functioning properly.

Many of us are also guilty of sticking unhelpful things in our ears, such as bobby pins, and cotton buds! These new products from the producers of Britain’s number 1 earwax removal spray will help prevent wax build up and soothe your ears after removal!