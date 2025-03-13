Doncaster mum-of-four beats 22,000 to top title of ‘2025 Super Agent’ and wins £1,500 prize

A Doncaster mum-of-four has won the title of ‘super-agent’ after beating 22,000 other Park Christmas Savings agents to the top title and a £1,500 prize.

Kerry Blackett, aged 45, won both top agent for the England region and overall top agent across the whole of the UK – making her the ‘2025 Super Agent’ at the top festive savings club annual awards held in Liverpool.

Part-time special needs school kitchen assistant Kerry has been a Park Christmas Savings Club agent for over 14 years – helping 100 friends, colleagues and family budget and spread the cost of Christmas throughout the year.

Over 22,000 agents work for Park in their spare time by collecting weekly or monthly amounts of money from their circle of customers that is safely deposited into an account and ‘cashed in’ before Christmas for vouchers and gift cards to spend on loved ones and festive food shopping.

Park, which is part of PayPoint Plc, was founded in 1967 in Liverpool and is the UK's largest family Christmas savings club, has helped over 350,000 families budget for Christmas on a short-term or year-round basis.

Park’s customers love the security of knowing their dream Christmas is paid for in advance and funds kept safe in an independent trust thanks to Park being regulated by the Christmas Prepayment Association (CPA).

Agents for Park enjoy the added benefit of commission on orders over £1,500 and a host of other perks and exclusive offers.

Kerry’s orders across a record 100 customers amounted to £88,000 in total and, with her commission has spent it on house building renovations, plus some treats for her daughters.

Kerry said: “I’m over the moon to win the Park super-agent award. I absolutely love the flexibility of being an agent as it fits really easily around my busy life and makes me handy income on the side. It’s the perfect side-hustle any busy mum as it’s fun, sociable and brings a lot of happiness to so many people.

“When I started out 14 years ago, it was just a bit of a hobby and a way to catch-up with friends and family. I had just a handful of customers then but then it grew to 20, then 30 and now I’ve over 100. Now, it is a huge part of my happiness and social life.”

Katherine Scott, director of marketing at Park Christmas Savings said: “We are all about bringing joy here at Park Christmas Savings and we are thrilled that Kerry has won top overall agent – it is a tremendous accomplishment to reach over £90,000 of orders.

“We applaud all our 22,000 agents who help hundreds of thousands of families budget with Park every year in spreading the joy and cost of Christmas, stress-free.”

To find out more about becoming a Park Christmas Savings Club agent go to: https://agents.getpark.co.uk/become-a-park-agent/