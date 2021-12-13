Christmas, Boxing Day and Xmas Eve supermarket opening hours in Doncaster

What times will the big shops be open during Christmas time?

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:24 am
Need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping around Doncaster? Here’s a list of the opening and closing times for the biggest shops in town. We’ve included hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Tesco Extra – Woodfield Plantation, Woodfield Way, DN4 8SN.

Opening/closing times:

Christmas Eve: 12:00am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm

Sainsbury’s Superstore – 15 South Mall, Frenchgate Centre, DN1 1TT.

Opening/closing times:

Christmas Eve: 7am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Asda – Gliwice Way, Bawtry Road, DN4 5NW.

Opening/closing times:

Christmas Eve: 12:00am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm

Morrisons – York Road, DN5 9AY.

Opening/closing times:

Christmas Eve: 5am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Aldi – Athron Street, DN1 2DG.

Opening/closing times:

Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

