Brand new vintage and retro store opens its doors in Doncaster city centre
Ringo Retro has opened its doors in Hall Gate and boasts a vast array of vintage shirts, blouses, skirts, dresses, jackets, bags – and its staple line of tie-dye t-shirts.
The shop is the brainchild of Ryon Maverick and Steve Hallowes-Green, a couple from Dunscroft.
In 2016, Ryon had a dream of opening a vintage clothing shop, posting on Facebook asking if anyone would like to open one - but nothing ever came of it.
Roll forward eight years and the shop is now a reality.
The pair said: “Earlier this year we decided we wanted to run a business together – and cue Ringo Retro being conceived in March.
"The name comes from Ryon's dad's nickname, Ringo.
"He was a well-loved taxi driver in Dunscroft and Stainforth before he passed away in 2017, so it's a tribute to him.
"We decided to launch online, and we launched ringoretro.com at the end of June.”
After doing a couple of pop up stalls at Mother Fhungus and Pride, a lot of people were asking if the pair had a shop.
They said: “We realised that Doncaster really had a gap for a destination vintage and retro clothing shop, so we set about finding the right location, and settled on Hall Gate, in what used to be a solicitor’s office.
“We really wanted to create something unique and with its own personality in Doncaster and I think we have done just that.
"When you enter the front door we have a faux living room set up with rotary phone cool seat and photos of us and our families from when we were young - perfect for some Instagram or Snapchat selfies.
"When you enter the shop it is retro disco vibes with our bright orange sequin wall and blue lighting behind the glitter ball till and the rails are filled with vintage shirts, blouses, skirts, dresses, jackets, bags and tie-dye t-shirts.
"We also have a range of band, cartoon and animal t-shirts and sweaters which are proving popular so far.”
The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm at 8 Hall Gate, Doncaster.
