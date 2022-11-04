Premium fashion store Tessuti will be officially unveiled tomorrow (Saturday, November 5).

Taking residence inside the 9,000 sq ft former Topshop space, Tessuti will house a curated selection of men’s, women’s and children’s designer collections from designer brands including Y-3, Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, HUGO, Marc Jacobs and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Ian Leech, Marketing Manager for Frenchgate said: “We are incredibly happy to welcome Tessuti to Frenchgate. Since announcing their plans to open there has been excitement building amongst visitors to the Centre.

Tessuti is opening its doors in Doncaster.

“Tessuti will bring a whole new offering to the Centre which fits with our aim to create more designer brand choices for customers. We can’t wait to see what visitors think of the new store.”

Speaking earlier in the year following the announcement to open in the Centre, Chris Rowan, Director of Brand and Customer Connection at Tessuti said: “We value the importance of regional locations and as a group, we already have experience of Doncaster as a popular destination.

“It was an easy decision to select Frenchgate to launch a new Tessuti store and build upon our group presence at the scheme. The new store is in a prime location, and will no doubt be a big draw for Frenchgate visitors once we launch later this year.”