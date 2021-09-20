Brand new look planned for popular Doncaster shoe outlet

The Pavers Lakeside store will get a makeover next month.

Pavers Shoes, is set to unveil its new store refit at Lakeside Village as of October 7.The store will be getting a shiny new look to complement a choice of footwear, including casual, smart and wide fit, and much-loved brands like Skechers, Fly Flot, Van Dal, Gabor, Jana, Rieker, Relife and Padders.

Sharon Widdowson, Area Manager of North East at Pavers said, “We’re thrilled to be about this refit at Lakeside Village, Doncaster! It has always been such a fantastic location and great place to shop. It’s an exciting time for Pavers and for shoppers at Lakeside Village.

"Pavers will go on bringing comfort, quality and affordability to shoppers in Doncaster. We also have stylish, matching handbags and accessories to keep you looking good head-to-toe.The store promises excellent value, with savings everyday of at least 30 per centof RRP.”

Pavers Shoes was founded in 1971 by Catherine Paver who, at the age of 43, took out a £200 bank loan to start selling footwear at homeware parties.

Since then, Pavers has grown into one of the most successful footwear retailers in the UK and Eire and one of the fastest growing and most profitable in Europe. Pavers continues to diversify and in 2018 announced the acquisition of Jones Bootmaker and Herring Shoes, broadening its product offering. Last year the retailer also announced the launch of its charitable trust, The Pavers Foundation.