Sheffield pub sold to award-winning family brewery

Licensed and leisure property specialists Everard Cole is delighted announce the sale of the King & Miller in Deepcar, near Sheffield.

The substantial stone-built property, located on a busy junction approximately nine miles north of Sheffield was available at offers in the region of £195,000.

The area is known locally as the ‘Gateway to the Peak District’, and Deepcar is well located being just 4.5 miles to the east of junction 36 of the M1 motorway.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance porch leading to the open plan bar area, providing approx 50 covers in total, with timber bar servery, wooden flooring, perimeter seating, feature stone fireplace and access to the games area with attractive exposed stone walls.

To the right of the bar is a dining area, which provides access to a separate function room, with its own bar servery.

The pub also benefits from a good sized commercial kitchen and preparation area and a basement beer cellar.

There is three-bedroom domestic accommodation over the upper floor, and outside the pub boasts an excellent sized stone wall enclosed rear garden, laid mainly to lawn with smoking shelter and picnic bench seating.

The property was sold to award winning local brewery Bradfield Brewery, a family run brewery based on a working farm in the Peak District, within the picturesque village of Bradfield.

Using natural spring water from their own borehole they produce a range of distinctive and award-winning cask conditioned real ales.

Everard Cole director Jon Heald said: “The King & Miller is an attractive pub with enormous potential and we received terrific interest from a number of operators.

“The Bradfield Brewery team produce some fantastic ales and we’re confident they will make the pub a great success once they re-open the business and we wish them all the best for the future.”

