Sheffield dementia project needs your votes

A Sheffield dementia project is in the running for thousands of pounds of charity cash but needs people to vote.

Heeley City Farm is one of the schemes which has been shortlisted for ITV’s The People’s Projects for its Farm Days Dementia Project.

The People’s Projects is an opportunity for people to have their say in where National Lottery funding goes in the community.

In September 2017 the Big Lottery Fund invited projects that have received funding through its small grants programme over the past year to say what they had achieved and how they would like to develop their project further.

A spokesman said: “Big Lottery Fund, ITV and STV shortlisted five projects in each region to go forward to the public vote and now we want you to decide which projects you would like to see receive National Lottery funding. The three projects that receive the most votes in each region will receive up to £50,000. The runners up will be offered a discretionary award of up to £5,000.”

Heeley City Farm’s dementia department officer Andrew Pearse explained: “ITV came to the farm two weeks ago and made a film to inform people about the project.

“The group will run a variety of gardening activities and animal assisted therapy sessions for people living with dementia, along with their families and carers.

“The activities will help to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of those being supported, and will bring them together with others in similar situations.

“We are up against four other projects.”

For more information on the project, the funding, and to vote visit Heeley City Farm