Sharp decline in North Lincs cyclist numbers

Alarming new figures from the Department for Transport have shown a rapid decline in the numbers of people cycling regularly in North Lincolnshire.

Urging more people to take up cycling in North Lincolnshire

In North Lincolnshire there were 616 respondents, who answered questions about their travel habits between November 2016 and November 2017.

Of those, 10% said they cycled at least once a week, which is a 42% decrease on the previous 12 months.

This is below the England average of 12%.

Campaigners have said the Government needs to improve cycling infrastructure to get more people out on bikes.

Out of North Lincolnshire's respondents, 4% were keen cyclists and used their bike at least three times a week.

The survey found cycling for leisure was more popular than for travel, with 8% of people cycling at least once a week for fun, while 3% commuted by bike.

Nationally the number of cyclists has not increased over the last year.

Xavier Brice, chief executive of Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, said: “It is disappointing to see that levels of cycling have not changed nationally or regionally compared to previous years.

"Cities with well-established cycling cultures such as Cambridge and Oxford unsurprisingly record the highest prevalence for cycling at least once a week."