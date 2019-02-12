Search is on to find Doncaster’s Best dressed Window Display at start of Tour de Yorkshire

The search is on to find Doncaster’s best dressed window to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire returning to the town.

Doncaster Council is inviting local businesses to share the Tour de Yorkshire spirit with the event’s return to the town in May.

Doncaster has hosted the TDY in 2016 and 2018 and on each occasion, local people have risen to the creative challenge with eye catching yellow and blue land art, bunting and bike decorations to help welcome the world’s elite cyclists to the borough.

This year looks set to be an exciting one as the major international cycling event is back on May 2, when Doncaster hosts the start of stage one of the men’s race, beginning in the newly refurbished market square, which will showcase the historic market to the world.

Cyclists will then ride out past the Mansion House, Hallgate, Christ Church and then over St George’s Bridge on to the A19. The route then goes through Bentley, Toll Bar, Owston, Askern, Campsall and Norton.

The best dressed window competition is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses in the town centre and all along the route to get involved and showcase their shops and creative talents on a Tour de Yorkshire theme – plus there will be some great prizes!

The competition is divided into three categories: Best dressed business window overall; Best dressed business window town centre; Best dressed business window along the route.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “This year, for the first time we’re hosting a start which will begin in our historic market place before riding out to the north of the borough.”

She added: “T his is a fantastic opportunity for our town centre businesses and those on the route to be part of this exhilarating event watched by an global audience and to really go to town on making their window displays as bright and striking as possible.

To find out more visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/tdy and deadline for entries is April 12.