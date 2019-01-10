Scunthorpe’s Race for Life for cancer cause

Fundraising runners in the district are being urged to kickstart the New Year in the right way by joining Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

As an added incentive, there’s 30 percent off entry fees* during January with the code RFL30.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join in and help a good cause.

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Normanby Hall Country Park on Wednesday, June 5.

Cancer Research UK’s Scunthorpe event manager, Emma Colbourne, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Scunthorpe access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.