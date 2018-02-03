Science fair to be held for youngsters at North Lindsey College university centre

Youngsters throughout North Lincolnshire can learn all about science when North Lindsey College hosts its fifth free annual Science Fair.

The University Centre at North Lindsey College is preparing for its next annual Science event with students from engineering, bioscience and education demonstrating the fun behind the subject on February 14.

The Baker family enjoy experiments at the Noerth Lindsey College Science Fair

The event has promised to be even bigger and better this year and there are three sessions available to get involved in: 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.

The Science Fair is a free event and is traditionally aimed at children aged five years to 14, along with education practitioners and families. The event is also a validated activity for the Children’s University and passports will be stamped for attendance.

Higher education, schools and community engagement co-ordinator, Caroline Fielder-Shattell, said: “The event is being hosted for the fifth year running, we hope to engage with children and raise aspirations of young people across North and North East Lincolnshire. This year we are running a free prize draw on the day to win a Science Kit. There will also be a range of sandwiches, snacks and drinks which can be purchased throughout the day both in the Events Centre and also in Costa on site.” More events have been planned for the year for the Children’s University. For more contact childrensuniversity@northlindsey.ac.uk email.