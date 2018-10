Around 1,000 costume clad runners braved the wind and rain when they helped to raise more than £7,500 for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation during a 5K run around the popular attraction.

The runners, joggers and walkers created a big splash and covered a combined distance of 5,070 kilometres (3,150 miles), the equivalent of a return trip from Doncaster to Marbella. The funds will go to the Foundation’s projects that are saving and nurturing endangered species around the world.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​