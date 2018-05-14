Runners brave blistering heat to complete North Lincolnshire Half marathon

More than 1,600 runners braved the blistering heat to take on the North Lincolnshire Half marathon - on the hottest day in the events history,

The annual event saw athletes from across the country pound the streets around the Isle and the surrounding areas to complete the 13.1 mile course.

North Lincolnshire Half Marathon

Race Directors Nicola and Neil Pattison of event organisers Tape 2 Tape said: “The 7th North Lincolnshire Half marathon was a huge success.

“With the hot weather conditions which reached around 25 degrees, the emphasis was on ensuring that all the runners kept hydrated and were safe.

“This is a significant community event in the local calendar, with many groups and charities benefiting from involvement in the race.

“Over 350 volunteers worked tirelessly to make it a safe and enjoyable occasion for all. Around 1600 runners managed to finish the race as well as 100 in the North Lindsey College fun run.”

The race saw temperatures reach the hottest since the event started back in 2012, with temperatures topping 25 degrees.

Runners lined up on the start line on Scotter Road and headed south towards Messingham, before turning towards East Butterwick.

From there, they made their way along the River Trent bank towards Burringham, then coming back into Scunthorpe along Brumby Common Lane.

The final part of the race saw them run to Quibell Park, finishing on the track at the Brumby Wood Lane stadium.

Amongst the successful competitors at the event were race winner, Daniel Kestrel of Rotherham Harriers and AC, finishing in a time of one hour, 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

Ryan Page, of Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club, was second in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 37 seconds, while Barton and District AC’s Ben Sadowyj was third in one hour, 12 minutes and 12 seconds. Plans have already started for the 2019 race which will take place on Sunday May 5.