Rock bands help Neonatal unit at Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local rock bands drew in more than 100 people when they staged a concert and raised more than £1,000 for the neonatal intensive care unit at Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Named ‘Let’s Rock for NICU’ the event helped raise an outstanding £1,387 for The Health Tree Foundation (HTF), the official charity of the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

The event was organised by local fundraisers Lee and Emma Clay and saw local bands Catch 22, Blind Side and singer Charlie Rose perform various ballads to keen rock fans was held at Mill Road Club, Scunthorpe. The Clays organise annual events to thank the neonatal unit at Scunthorpe Hospital, who cared for their baby boy Alfie after Emma had an emergency caesarean at 28 weeks due to having pneumonia. HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “We are truly grateful for the efforts Lee and Emma have put into organising this event.”