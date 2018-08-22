Residents in Doncaster borough urged to take NHS and health provider questionnaire

A survey to help residents in the borough seek a better understanding of when and why people use A&E services has been published by local NHS and other health providers.

Throughout the past three months, the Emergency Departments within Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have seen a surge in demand. In May, more than 15,000 people attended the urgent service, almost 1,000 more than the previous year, while a similar number came in June, another rise of around 600.

Traditionally, Emergency Departments are less busy in the summer months due to a reduction in conditions such as colds and flus, which can sometimes develop into more serious ailments particularly in more elderly and infirm patients.

However, this year, partly due to the summery weather, the Trust has seen a rise in the number of broken bones and related trauma, allergic reactions (hay fever) and other sun-related illness and injuries which has led to further demand.

David Purdue, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer at DBTH, said: “Over the past few months, and throughout the period of warm weather, we have seen increased attendance within our Emergency Departments.

“To understand why this is happening, we have launched a new survey which is quick and easy to complete and will also help us to improve services in the future.”

Despite this increase, over the past two months the Trust has achieved 94.9 percent and in May 94.6 percent against the four-hour Emergency Department access target.

While the majority of those attending the Emergency Department use the service as intended, the number of individuals attending for non-urgent health matters is increasing, particularly amongst young adults. Data from the Trust shows a substantial growth of patients within the 15 to 30 age range for issues which could be treated elsewhere. Visit www.tinyurl.com/DoncBas for the survey.