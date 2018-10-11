Re-start a heart as Donny dog gets CPR training

It showed that you can teach an old dog new tricks as Doncaster Rovers mascot, Donny Dog, joined St John Ambulance members and others to learn vital CPR techniques. Doncaster Rover fans were given a life saving lesson, should they ever need it, by St John Ambulance cadets during their vital league encounter against rivals Grimsby Town FC.

Three of the charity’s cadets and badgers showed fans and mascot Donny Dog how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator when someone has gone into cardiac arrest, as part of the 2018 Restart A Heart campaign.

Community fundraising coordinator, St John Ambulance, Sara Isle, said: ‘It was fantastic to see so many people of all ages participate in the CPR demos. We hope as a result of the campaign we have enabled members of the public to act confidently should an emergency occur.

‘We are grateful to have the support of Keepmoat Stadium to help us reach more people and look forward to the next event on Tuesday October 23 during the Sunderland game.'

Working with the Resuscitation Council and other partners, St John Ambulance’s first aid demonstrations will contribute to an ambition of teaching more than 200,000 people these skills in October. Restart A Heart Day is on October 16.