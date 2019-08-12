Rain doesn't stop play but changes Doncaster Rambler plans

Doncaster Ramblers go along Derwent Reservoir Valley due to inclement weather

Given the ominous weather forecast, Dean Freeman made the only safe decision to abandon plans to visit the two highest points in South Yorkshire as none of us fancied acting as lightening conductors, says Dave Binnington, of Doncaster Ramblers.

He added, the eighteen of us who met at Fairholmes agreed to an amended route that took us up the Derwent Reservoir Valley for a short while before turning south and upwards through the forest towards Woodcock Coppice where we enjoyed a leisurely coffee with superb, sunny views over the lush Edale and Hope Valleys and their associated peaks.

We then headed south east towards the distinctive outcrop of Crook Hill before descending towards the elegant arches of the road bridge, followed by a short climb through Ashopton and our newly arranged pub stop at The Ladybower Inn where we were made very welcome.

After a shortened lunch break we set off again for a mainly flat, sheltered walk along the eastern banks of Ladybower.

Within seconds of setting off the skies darkened and the rumble of approaching thunder was heard above the increasingly loud splatter of heavy raindrops.

It is what we were all expecting so waterproofs were quickly donned and it was an exhilarating four mile splash back to our cars. All in all, a great day out in lovely scenery with a storm thrown in for extra variety.

Thanks Dean for all the planning (to be put into effect in a future programme) and to Stuart for back marking.

This was supposed to be a moderate walk of slightly more than 11 miles. Some fantastic views from along Howden Edge. There’s some debate as to whether Margery Hill or High Stones is the highest point in South Yorkshire, but when the weather is right we will do them both.