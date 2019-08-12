Rain doesn't stop play but changes Doncaster Rambler plans
The planned route to take in the highest points in Yorkshire was abandoned due to the inclement weather.
Given the ominous weather forecast, Dean Freeman made the only safe decision to abandon plans to visit the two highest points in South Yorkshire as none of us fancied acting as lightening conductors, says Dave Binnington, of Doncaster Ramblers.
He added, the eighteen of us who met at Fairholmes agreed to an amended route that took us up the Derwent Reservoir Valley for a short while before turning south and upwards through the forest towards Woodcock Coppice where we enjoyed a leisurely coffee with superb, sunny views over the lush Edale and Hope Valleys and their associated peaks.
We then headed south east towards the distinctive outcrop of Crook Hill before descending towards the elegant arches of the road bridge, followed by a short climb through Ashopton and our newly arranged pub stop at The Ladybower Inn where we were made very welcome.
After a shortened lunch break we set off again for a mainly flat, sheltered walk along the eastern banks of Ladybower.
Within seconds of setting off the skies darkened and the rumble of approaching thunder was heard above the increasingly loud splatter of heavy raindrops.
It is what we were all expecting so waterproofs were quickly donned and it was an exhilarating four mile splash back to our cars. All in all, a great day out in lovely scenery with a storm thrown in for extra variety.
Thanks Dean for all the planning (to be put into effect in a future programme) and to Stuart for back marking.
This was supposed to be a moderate walk of slightly more than 11 miles. Some fantastic views from along Howden Edge. There’s some debate as to whether Margery Hill or High Stones is the highest point in South Yorkshire, but when the weather is right we will do them both.
Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and 11 miles in length, for about 30 years. The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc. As from April, 2019 we introduced a programme of Thursday morning walks series of about two to three hours in duration to widen our range of walks. All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a back marker. Most of us take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually in the vicinity of a pub or a cafe. A photographic record of most of our walks can be seen on the website. For more information about the Doncaster Ramblers and future activity please visit our Home Page and download full copy of our walk programme www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/walks/walks-programme-printed-version.html website. Follow us on www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers Facebook.