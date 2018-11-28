Pub regulars in Armthorpe have close shave to raise vital hospice funds

It’s been a close shave for kindhearted regulars at the Wheatsheaf in Doncaster with a great fundraising effort.

The pub has raised a magnificent £1,354 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice with head shaves, bake-offs and coffee mornings.

A coffee morning at the pub in Church Street, Armthorpe, saw regulars Sue Plant and Kev Coates, have their heads shaved and other customers judge a bake off competition. The funds will help the hospice, which supports families facing the toughest of times across the region.

Sally Baker from the hospice thanked pub regulars for their fantastic support and event organiser Sue Jones said: “We all had a great time fundraising for such a worthy cause and had a massive input from our local community.”