Property of the week is an attractive four bedroom family home in Wheatley Hills offered by Johnsons

An exceptionally well appointed and substantially extended four bedroom semi detached house occupying a desirable, prominent main road location.

Within close proximity of local shops, Sandall Park, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and with good transport links to the town centre.

The lounge of 292 Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

Occupying generously proportioned, neatly landscaped gardens with a driveway leading to the rear brick built garage.

Gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows are installed.

Only by an internal inspection can the generously proportioned accommodation be appreciated.

The property consists of and entrance Hall , spacious lounge with living flame fitted gas fire, dining room and sitting room with attractive period style feature fireplace and French doors leading into extended breakfast room.

The kitchen of 292 Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

In addition there is an extended kitchen with a range of modern fitted kitchen units, first floor four bedrooms, two en suite, and a family bathroom with jacuzzi bath. Outside is are front and rear landscaped gardens and ample off-road parking.