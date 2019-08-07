Plea for help - do you recognise these people linked to Doncaster?
A man is re-launching his search to find the owners of a lost camera from nine years ago.
Photographs on the camera, found by Dave Wise nine years ago at the Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, are mainly of what appears to be a young family.
Many photographs are from the Doncaster area, so on re-discovering the camera recently, Mr Wise decided to launch an appeal through the Doncaster Free Press in a bid, once more, to try to find the owners.
He discovered the camera around May 5, 2010 and attempted to return the camera to the Severn Valley Railway.
Mr Wise said:” They told me to hang on to it, then took my details should anyone contact them regarding the lost camera.
“Over the years I had forgotten all about it, but having found it I decided to look at the photographs to try and work out where they originated.
“There are many pictures from around Doncaster plus a lot of pictures of a young couple with a very new baby.
“These may be irreplaceable, and of very sentimental significance, particularly intimate pictures of parents and child.”
The accompanying photographs are of the people Mr Wise believes the camera belongs to, and of a property that could have been their home at the time.
If anyone can help, Mr Wise can be contacted by email at davewise001@live.co.uk or call him on 01543 685806, mobile 07799 928317.